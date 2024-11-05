J&K LG Vows Crackdown on Terror Accomplices

In a fierce warning, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared on Tuesday that any houses hosting terrorists would face demolition. The LG called on citizens to rally against terrorism, highlighting the urgent need for unity between security forces, the administration, and the public to eradicate this menace within a year.

Emphasizing justice over alleged atrocities, Sinha declared, "I have instructed the forces to spare no innocent person, yet those guilty will face strict justice." He rebutted allegations of injustice towards those sheltering terrorists, insisting such actions are essential for justice.

Addressing recent terror-related incidents, including the October 20 killings in Ganderbal, Sinha urged locals to identify those disrupting peace under foreign influence. He criticized those who issue superficial condemnations, attributing inaction as more harmful than the terror acts themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)