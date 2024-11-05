Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates Caste Survey in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi attended a Telangana meeting focusing on a caste survey. He engaged with social groups, caste associations, and Congress leaders. The comprehensive survey, set to start November 6, aims to gather socio-economic and political data, fulfilling a promise made by Gandhi in the last assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:16 IST
Rahul Gandhi Advocates Caste Survey in Telangana
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, participated in a Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee meeting on Tuesday, addressing the impending caste survey planned by the state government. The survey is scheduled to begin on November 6.

At the event, held at the Gandhi ideology center in Bowenpally, Gandhi engaged with various social groups, caste associations, and Congress leaders, confirmed party sources. His arrival at Begumpet airport was met with a grand welcome by Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, alongside his Cabinet colleagues, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other key figures.

The upcoming survey aims to collect detailed socio-economic, educational, employment, political, and caste data, aligning with a commitment Rahul Gandhi made before the last assembly elections. The exercise promises to provide comprehensive insights into the state's demographic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

