Rahul Gandhi Advocates Caste Survey in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, participated in a Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee meeting on Tuesday, addressing the impending caste survey planned by the state government. The survey is scheduled to begin on November 6.

At the event, held at the Gandhi ideology center in Bowenpally, Gandhi engaged with various social groups, caste associations, and Congress leaders, confirmed party sources. His arrival at Begumpet airport was met with a grand welcome by Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, alongside his Cabinet colleagues, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other key figures.

The upcoming survey aims to collect detailed socio-economic, educational, employment, political, and caste data, aligning with a commitment Rahul Gandhi made before the last assembly elections. The exercise promises to provide comprehensive insights into the state's demographic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)