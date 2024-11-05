Left Menu

Vigilante Justice: Citizen Patrols Tackle Post-Flood Chaos in Spain

In response to inadequate police action, vigilante groups in Paiporta, Spain, are patrolling areas affected by severe flooding to thwart thefts. Residents are frustrated by official failings that contributed to the crisis where authorities were accused of weak disaster management. Despite tensions, arrests are minimal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:01 IST
In the aftermath of Spain's most devastating flood disaster in recent history, vigilante groups have emerged in the Valencian suburb of Paiporta. Discontent with authorities' response, these self-organized citizens take to the streets to prevent looting and robberies.

These groups have formed because residents feel insecure due to the slow and insufficient response from officials. With over 60 fatalities out of at least 217 victims from the floods, social tensions are high. King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faced the public's anger firsthand when pelted with mud during their visit.

As the region struggles to recover, some vigilantes wear T-shirts with far-right symbols, sparking debate over their motivations. More than 170 individuals have been arrested for looting. Meanwhile, Spanish police and armed forces are aiding in the clean-up, while addressing looting concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

