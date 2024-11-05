Vigilante Justice: Citizen Patrols Tackle Post-Flood Chaos in Spain

In the aftermath of Spain's most devastating flood disaster in recent history, vigilante groups have emerged in the Valencian suburb of Paiporta. Discontent with authorities' response, these self-organized citizens take to the streets to prevent looting and robberies.

These groups have formed because residents feel insecure due to the slow and insufficient response from officials. With over 60 fatalities out of at least 217 victims from the floods, social tensions are high. King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faced the public's anger firsthand when pelted with mud during their visit.

As the region struggles to recover, some vigilantes wear T-shirts with far-right symbols, sparking debate over their motivations. More than 170 individuals have been arrested for looting. Meanwhile, Spanish police and armed forces are aiding in the clean-up, while addressing looting concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)