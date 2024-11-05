Historic Election Day in Puerto Rico: A Shift in Political Landscape

Puerto Rico is on the verge of a historic moment as elections unfold, crucially affecting the island's political landscape. Whichever way the vote swings, history will be made. If Jenniffer Gonzalez of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party claims victory, she'll secure a third consecutive term for her party, a first in Puerto Rico's history.

Conversely, should Juan Dalmau of the Independence Party and Citizen Victory Movement win, it will herald the end of a long-standing two-party dominance, representing a seismic shift in the territory's political dynamics. Meanwhile, Jesus Manuel Ortiz and Javier Jimenez trail in the polls as voter interest increasingly pivots towards emerging parties in the wake of economic and political challenges post-2016.

Adding to the electoral mix, Puerto Ricans face a non-binding referendum showcasing three choices on their future political status. Alongside the symbolic selection between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, it remains uncertain how many of the nearly 2 million eligible voters will participate given the recent trend of voter apathy.

(With inputs from agencies.)