Understanding America's Complex Electoral College System

In the U.S., presidential elections are not decided by direct popular votes. Instead, voters cast their ballots for electors in each state, who together form a 538-member electoral college. This college ultimately selects the president, needing 270 votes for a candidate to secure the top position.

Each state's number of electors varies, based on its representation in the US House and Senate, leading to larger states having more electors. California, the most populous state, boasts 54 electors, while smaller states and Washington DC have just three each.

The system tends to favor the candidate winning the popular vote per state, as seen with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris potentially winning all of Pennsylvania's 19 electors if she surpasses Republican Donald Trump in votes there. This winner-takes-all approach is largely enforced by laws that bind electors to state results, discouraging 'faithless electors' through legal measures upheld by the Supreme Court.

