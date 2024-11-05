Indus Shield: Pakistan and China Air Forces Join Forces for Modern Combat Exercises

In a significant move to bolster military ties, the air forces of Pakistan and China have wrapped up the Indus Shield exercise. Held in Pakistan, the operation aimed at reinforcing interoperability between the two nations amidst modern air combat challenges.

The People's Liberation Army Air Force of China participated with personnel and advanced technology, including AESA Radar and J-16 & J-10C fighters. Their capabilities were tested against Pakistan's J-10C and JF-17 Block-III fighters, simulating complex combat environments.

Praising the exercise's success, officials highlighted the enhanced warfighting potential it brought to both air forces, embodying strong defense cooperation between China and Pakistan as they regularly engage in such military collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)