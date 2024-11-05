Left Menu

Indus Shield: Pakistan and China Air Forces Join Forces for Modern Combat Exercises

Pakistan and China concluded a bilateral air force exercise called Indus Shield to enhance interoperability amidst modern combat challenges. Held at a Pakistan Air Force base, it involved high-tech equipment and fighter jets from both countries to simulate realistic combat scenarios and strengthen joint operational readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:17 IST
Indus Shield: Pakistan and China Air Forces Join Forces for Modern Combat Exercises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move to bolster military ties, the air forces of Pakistan and China have wrapped up the Indus Shield exercise. Held in Pakistan, the operation aimed at reinforcing interoperability between the two nations amidst modern air combat challenges.

The People's Liberation Army Air Force of China participated with personnel and advanced technology, including AESA Radar and J-16 & J-10C fighters. Their capabilities were tested against Pakistan's J-10C and JF-17 Block-III fighters, simulating complex combat environments.

Praising the exercise's success, officials highlighted the enhanced warfighting potential it brought to both air forces, embodying strong defense cooperation between China and Pakistan as they regularly engage in such military collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024