Kharge Criticizes BJP's Divisive Politics Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the BJP of promoting divisive politics and criticized their alleged agenda during an election rally in Ranchi, Jharkhand. With assembly elections approaching, Kharge expressed concerns over BJP's governance and its impact on minorities and the poor, urging the public to reject such politics.
In a fiery speech at an election rally in Ranchi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of harboring 'rotten thoughts' and pushing a divisive agenda.
Kharge criticized the BJP for its approach, stating that the government and resources are concentrated in the party's hands yet fails to benefit the poor. He highlighted ongoing social issues, asserting that the BJP's policies have marginalized the poor and minority communities.
His statements come as Jharkhand prepares for its assembly elections with voting scheduled for November 13 and 20. Kharge's comments aim to galvanize voter support against what he perceives as BJP's divisive politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
