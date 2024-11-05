INDIA Bloc Promises Major Reforms in Jharkhand's Manifesto

The INDIA bloc released its ambitious manifesto for the Jharkhand assembly elections on Tuesday, pledging substantial job creation and health insurance for the poor. Key highlights include 10 lakh jobs, significant health coverage, and numerous social justice initiatives aimed at increasing reservations for marginalized communities.

Under this manifesto, known as the '7 guarantees', the bloc aims to enhance reservations for STs, SCs, and OBCs, promising further social justice reforms. The Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, emphasized commitment to fulfilling these guarantees despite criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additionally, the manifesto outlines promises to increase the monthly free ration and provide affordable gas cylinders. Plans for educational institutions and industrial parks, aimed at boosting employment, were also detailed alongside pledges to improve MSP for agricultural products and launch a Welfare Ministry for Backward Classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)