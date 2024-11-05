Communal Tensions Arise Over Hindu Festival Claims in West Bengal
Senior BJP leader Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato has sent a letter to the West Bengal Governor alleging that Hindu festivals are under siege in the state, leading to a response from the ruling TMC accusing him of spreading communal discord. The letter cites instances of violence against the Hindu community.
Senior BJP leader Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato has raised concerns over the state of Hindu festivals in West Bengal by writing to Governor CV Ananda Bose. Mahato's letter accuses the state administration of allowing targeted violence against the Hindu community during significant religious celebrations like Durga Puja and Kali Puja.
The letter describes incidents of stone-pelting and physical violence against devotees and likens the situation in West Bengal to the 1990s turmoil in Kashmir. Mahato calls for an investigation into these incidents and urges fair treatment for Hindu festivals without political bias.
In response, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh rejected Mahato's claims, suggesting they are politically motivated attempts to influence the upcoming bypolls by diverting attention from central government failings and inciting communal tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
