Left Menu

Communal Tensions Arise Over Hindu Festival Claims in West Bengal

Senior BJP leader Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato has sent a letter to the West Bengal Governor alleging that Hindu festivals are under siege in the state, leading to a response from the ruling TMC accusing him of spreading communal discord. The letter cites instances of violence against the Hindu community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:20 IST
Communal Tensions Arise Over Hindu Festival Claims in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato has raised concerns over the state of Hindu festivals in West Bengal by writing to Governor CV Ananda Bose. Mahato's letter accuses the state administration of allowing targeted violence against the Hindu community during significant religious celebrations like Durga Puja and Kali Puja.

The letter describes incidents of stone-pelting and physical violence against devotees and likens the situation in West Bengal to the 1990s turmoil in Kashmir. Mahato calls for an investigation into these incidents and urges fair treatment for Hindu festivals without political bias.

In response, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh rejected Mahato's claims, suggesting they are politically motivated attempts to influence the upcoming bypolls by diverting attention from central government failings and inciting communal tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024