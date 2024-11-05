Colombia's Potential Gripen Fighter Deal with Saab: Unconfirmed Yet Influential

Colombia may soon acquire a fleet of JAS Gripen fighter aircraft from Saab, the Swedish defense company reported Swedish public radio SR's Ekot on Tuesday. However, the Colombian government is yet to confirm the purchase.

Following the news, Saab shares experienced a 3.4% increase in Stockholm, though the company remained cautious, stating, "We have taken note of the information in the media but cannot comment further at this time. We have previously had a dialogue with Colombia regarding the sale of Gripen, but there is currently no contract."

Colombia's Defence Minister Ivan Velasquez, addressing these reports, clarified that discussions are ongoing and no final decision has been made, emphasizing the many rumors surrounding the situation. Colombian President's decision and associated announcements are anticipated soon.

