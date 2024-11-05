Left Menu

Colombia's Potential Gripen Fighter Deal with Saab: Unconfirmed Yet Influential

Colombia is reportedly considering purchasing JAS Gripen fighter aircraft from Sweden's Saab, although the government has not confirmed the deal. Saab's shares rose 3.4% in response. Colombia's Defence Minister Ivan Velasquez mentioned that no definitive decision has been made, and official communication will follow once finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:19 IST
Colombia's Potential Gripen Fighter Deal with Saab: Unconfirmed Yet Influential

Colombia may soon acquire a fleet of JAS Gripen fighter aircraft from Saab, the Swedish defense company reported Swedish public radio SR's Ekot on Tuesday. However, the Colombian government is yet to confirm the purchase.

Following the news, Saab shares experienced a 3.4% increase in Stockholm, though the company remained cautious, stating, "We have taken note of the information in the media but cannot comment further at this time. We have previously had a dialogue with Colombia regarding the sale of Gripen, but there is currently no contract."

Colombia's Defence Minister Ivan Velasquez, addressing these reports, clarified that discussions are ongoing and no final decision has been made, emphasizing the many rumors surrounding the situation. Colombian President's decision and associated announcements are anticipated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024