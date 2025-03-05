Sweden's Dominance: Sundling and Dahlqvist Triumph in Team Sprint Classic

Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist of Sweden clinched victory in the women's team sprint classic at the Nordic World Ski Championships on Wednesday. This win marks Sweden's fourth consecutive gold in the women's cross-country competitions held in Trondheim.

Sundling set a strong pace during her initial laps, establishing a significant 5.4-second lead before passing the baton to her teammate, Dahlqvist. Despite facing pressure from competitors in subsequent rounds, Dahlqvist maintained composure and finished with a 2.9-second advantage.

The competition for second and third place was intense, with the American duo, Jesse Diggins and Julia Kern, taking the silver medal. Anja Weber and Nadine Faehndrich of Switzerland secured the bronze, trailing nearly 10 seconds behind the Swedish team.

