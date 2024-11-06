American Voters Prioritize Democracy Amid Presidential Election Showdown

In the highly anticipated US presidential election, exit polls have unveiled the priorities of American voters, emphasizing the state of democracy, abortion, and the economy as key issues.

According to surveys conducted by CBS News, nearly six out of ten voters prioritized democracy above all, with abortion and the economy trailing behind.

This election, featuring Republican Donald Trump against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, is considered one of the most crucial contests in recent history, given the electorate's predominantly negative perception of the nation's current state.

(With inputs from agencies.)