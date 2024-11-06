Trump's Triumphant Victory in South Dakota: A GOP Stronghold
Donald Trump secured South Dakota's three electoral votes in the presidential race, maintaining his stronghold in a GOP-dominated state. Historically, Republicans have outnumbered Democrats significantly. Trump previously achieved over 62% of the votes in the state, with a decisive margin exceeding 26 percentage points.
Donald Trump has once again secured a victory in South Dakota, claiming the state's three electoral votes in the presidential race. This outcome was widely anticipated in a state where Republican voters vastly outnumber their Democratic counterparts more than two-to-one.
South Dakota has been a bastion for GOP victories, with no Democratic candidate winning the state since Lyndon Johnson's triumph in 1964. In his previous campaigns, Trump consistently garnered nearly 62% of the votes, each time surpassing his opponent by a margin greater than 26 percentage points.
The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST, confirming the strength of the Republican presence in a state where 51% of the 616,000 registered voters identify as Republicans, compared to fewer than 24% as Democrats.
