Trump's Triumphant Victory in South Dakota: A GOP Stronghold

Donald Trump has once again secured a victory in South Dakota, claiming the state's three electoral votes in the presidential race. This outcome was widely anticipated in a state where Republican voters vastly outnumber their Democratic counterparts more than two-to-one.

South Dakota has been a bastion for GOP victories, with no Democratic candidate winning the state since Lyndon Johnson's triumph in 1964. In his previous campaigns, Trump consistently garnered nearly 62% of the votes, each time surpassing his opponent by a margin greater than 26 percentage points.

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST, confirming the strength of the Republican presence in a state where 51% of the 616,000 registered voters identify as Republicans, compared to fewer than 24% as Democrats.

