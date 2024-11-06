Left Menu

Amid Disruption Fears, US Election Day Progresses Smoothly Despite Foreign Disinformation

On election day, the U.S. cybersecurity agency reported no major foreign interference, despite widespread disinformation attempts. Fake FBI videos and bomb threats emerged, blamed on alleged Russian activity. Challenges included long lines and software glitches. Officials urged vigilance against foreign attempts to undermine confidence and sow discord.

Updated: 06-11-2024 07:50 IST
On election day, U.S. officials reported no significant foreign interference impacting voting infrastructure, despite widespread disinformation efforts targeting the presidential election. Cait Conley, from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, confirmed no major incidents affecting the vote's security had been observed.

The FBI alerted the public to fake videos falsely claiming credibility from the bureau, part of escalating disinformation campaigns possibly linked to Russia. Hoax bomb threats also affected polling sites in key states. Republican officials in Georgia attributed these threats to Russian interference.

Despite these deceptive tactics, most voter challenges were routine, such as long lines and technical issues. Authorities continue to urge vigilance, stressing that foreign adversaries aim to undermine confidence in democratic institutions and foment division among the American populace.

