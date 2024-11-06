Left Menu

Election Drama: Trump vs. Harris in a Historic Race for the Presidency

In a historic U.S. presidential election, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris face off, with Trump winning 14 states and Harris securing four along with Washington, D.C. The race is tight in battleground states with both candidates vying for 270 electoral votes. National polling highlights deep political polarization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 07:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 07:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fiercely contested U.S. presidential election, Republican Donald Trump has clinched victories in 14 states, while Democrat Kamala Harris has secured four states and Washington, D.C., according to projections by Edison Research. The final results continue to hang in balance as battleground states remain undecided.

Trump leads with 154 electoral votes compared to Harris' 30 votes, with both candidates having multiple routes to reach the required 270 electoral votes. By 9 p.m. ET, 41 states had closed their polls. In a key state like Georgia, Trump was ahead with 52.7% of the votes counted.

The election has also determined control in Congress, with both the Senate and House seats up for grabs. National exit polls convey a stark polarization as nearly three-quarters of voters fear for American democracy's stability. This election, marked by historic firsts, showcases a deeply divided America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

