Election Drama: Trump vs. Harris in a Historic Race for the Presidency

In a fiercely contested U.S. presidential election, Republican Donald Trump has clinched victories in 14 states, while Democrat Kamala Harris has secured four states and Washington, D.C., according to projections by Edison Research. The final results continue to hang in balance as battleground states remain undecided.

Trump leads with 154 electoral votes compared to Harris' 30 votes, with both candidates having multiple routes to reach the required 270 electoral votes. By 9 p.m. ET, 41 states had closed their polls. In a key state like Georgia, Trump was ahead with 52.7% of the votes counted.

The election has also determined control in Congress, with both the Senate and House seats up for grabs. National exit polls convey a stark polarization as nearly three-quarters of voters fear for American democracy's stability. This election, marked by historic firsts, showcases a deeply divided America.

