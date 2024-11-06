Historic Win: Indian Americans Expand Influence in U.S. Congress
Six Indian Americans have won elections to the U.S. House of Representatives, marking a historic increase from five to potentially seven members. Notably, Suhas Subramanyam became the first Indian American elected from Virginia. As part of the growing 'Samosa Caucus,' these leaders continue to represent diverse voices in Congress.
- Country:
- United States
In a historic turn of events, six Indian Americans have secured victories in the elections to the U.S. House of Representatives, boosting their tally from five to potentially seven with Dr. Amish Shah leading in Arizona.
Suhas Subramanyam made history as the first Indian American elected from Virginia. Currently a Virginia State Senator, Subramanyam defeated Republican Mike Clancy and expressed gratitude to his constituents for their trust.
Joining the ranks of the 'Samosa Caucus,' Subramanyam and his colleagues Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, and Shri Thanedar exemplify the growing influence of Indian Americans in U.S. politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
