Midnight Raid Sparks Political Uproar Ahead of Palakkad By-election

A midnight police raid in Palakkad heightens political tension as allegations of black money swirl during the Assembly by-election campaign. Prominent Congress women leaders were subjected to searches, igniting protests and accusations between the Congress, BJP, and CPI (M). The contentious police action was later defended as routine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events during the heated campaign for the Palakkad Assembly by-election, a midnight police raid at a local hotel exploded into a political row on Wednesday night. The police action, suspected of targeting black money, involved searching rooms of Congress women leaders Bindu Krishna and Shanimol Usman.

The Congress party, accusing the BJP and CPI (M) of staging a 'midnight police drama,' called the raids a deliberate attempt to undermine their campaign, claiming it was fueled by fear of losing the constituency. The police defended their actions, citing receipt of prior information.

Amid uproar from all political quarters, Congress supporters amassed at the hotel's premises, demanding justice. However, CPI (M) and BJP leaders dismissed the protests, insisting that the searches were necessary to prevent electoral malpractices ahead of the now-postponed by-election on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

