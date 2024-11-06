Midnight Raid Sparks Political Uproar Ahead of Palakkad By-election

In a dramatic turn of events during the heated campaign for the Palakkad Assembly by-election, a midnight police raid at a local hotel exploded into a political row on Wednesday night. The police action, suspected of targeting black money, involved searching rooms of Congress women leaders Bindu Krishna and Shanimol Usman.

The Congress party, accusing the BJP and CPI (M) of staging a 'midnight police drama,' called the raids a deliberate attempt to undermine their campaign, claiming it was fueled by fear of losing the constituency. The police defended their actions, citing receipt of prior information.

Amid uproar from all political quarters, Congress supporters amassed at the hotel's premises, demanding justice. However, CPI (M) and BJP leaders dismissed the protests, insisting that the searches were necessary to prevent electoral malpractices ahead of the now-postponed by-election on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)