Abortion Rights: U.S. States Take a Stand in Landmark Election

On Tuesday's election day, abortion-related ballot measures were a focal point in ten U.S. states. Key ballot proposals aimed at amending state constitutions to enshrine abortion rights faced mixed outcomes. Some states successfully passed measures, while others failed or awaited final results.

Updated: 06-11-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:57 IST
In a critical election this Tuesday, voters across ten U.S. states decided on ballot measures centered on abortion rights, drawing both advocacy and opposition from major political figures.

The Democratic Party, with Vice President Kamala Harris leading the charge, supported measures to amend state constitutions to secure abortion rights. Meanwhile, opposition stemmed from the Republican Party and former President Donald Trump.

States like Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, Colorado, and New York passed measures to protect abortion rights up to specific points, while places like Florida saw measures fail. Results remain pending in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Montana.

