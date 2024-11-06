Abortion Rights: U.S. States Take a Stand in Landmark Election

In a critical election this Tuesday, voters across ten U.S. states decided on ballot measures centered on abortion rights, drawing both advocacy and opposition from major political figures.

The Democratic Party, with Vice President Kamala Harris leading the charge, supported measures to amend state constitutions to secure abortion rights. Meanwhile, opposition stemmed from the Republican Party and former President Donald Trump.

States like Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, Colorado, and New York passed measures to protect abortion rights up to specific points, while places like Florida saw measures fail. Results remain pending in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Montana.

(With inputs from agencies.)