NCP's Vision for New Maharashtra: Unveiling Ambitious Promises

Nationalist Congress Party unveils Maharashtra election manifesto, promising increased financial aid for women and farmers, 45,000 new rural roads, and substantial job creation. The manifesto, released statewide by party leaders, sets ambitious targets ahead of the November assembly elections, vying to reclaim power against the ruling alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:24 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (Photo/@AjitPawarSpeaks). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) kick-started its campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections by releasing a comprehensive manifesto in Baramati, led by Ajit Pawar, the party's National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The manifesto was unveiled simultaneously in various cities, with Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel presiding over events in Mumbai and Gondiya, respectively. In addition to the state-level document, NCP introduced constituency-specific manifestos for each contested seat, highlighting regional priorities.

Among the promises made, Pawar emphasized the party's immediate goal to launch the 'New Maharashtra Vision' within 100 days of forming the government. Central to this vision is the expansion of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, increasing direct benefits to Rs2,100 per month for women beneficiaries, which marks the largest Direct Benefit Transfer initiative in the state's history. Pawar also announced a slew of agricultural reforms, including an increase in Shetkari Sanman Nidhi to Rs15,000 per year and a significant waiver of farm loans.

The NCP manifesto outlines commitments to build over 45,000 panand roads enhancing rural infrastructure, the creation of 2.5 million jobs, and educational stipends for students. Additional pledges include reducing electricity bills by prioritizing renewable energy sources and financial enhancements for Anganwadi and ASHA workers. With the assembly elections slated for November 20, the NCP, part of the opposition coalition, seeks to challenge the current government led by the BJP and its allies, firmly setting the stage for a highly competitive electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

