Spain's PM Congratulates Trump Post-Election

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his presidential election victory. Sanchez expressed his willingness to collaborate with Trump on strengthening strategic bilateral relations and fostering a robust transatlantic partnership, as stated in his post on social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a move reflecting hopeful diplomacy, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has offered his congratulations to Donald Trump on his recent presidential election victory.

Sanchez's enthusiastic message came via a post on the social media platform X, where he lauded Trump as the 47th President of the United States.

He emphasized a commitment to enhancing strategic bilateral relations and reinforcing a vital transatlantic partnership between both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

