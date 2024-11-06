NATO Chief Mark Rutte Praises Alliance's Strength Amid Trump's Presidency Win

NATO Chief Mark Rutte publicly congratulated Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States. Emphasizing a stronger alliance, Rutte noted increased military spending among NATO members—a clear response to Trump's criticisms during his campaign about Europe's defense funding levels.

Rutte expressed hope for robust U.S. leadership under Trump, seeing it as essential to maintaining NATO's cohesiveness and deterrence capabilities. 'Through NATO, the U.S. has 31 friends,' Rutte remarked, underscoring the importance of unity against threats like an aligned China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

Highlighting a shift in defense commitments, Rutte revealed that two-thirds of NATO members now allocate at least 2% of their GDP to defense. He asserted that NATO cooperation is key to deterring challenges, ensuring collective security, and bolstering global economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)