A Triumph in the Making: Trump's Historic Comeback
Donald Trump is projected to reclaim the US presidency, marking one of the most significant political comebacks in American history. The Congress extended its congratulations and expressed a desire for enhanced collaboration between India and the US, aiming for global peace and prosperity under Trump's leadership.
Donald Trump's projected victory in the US presidential election has been lauded by the Indian National Congress. In what is described as a historic political comeback, Trump appears set to defeat Democratic rival Kamala Harris, securing a promising second term.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge extended congratulations to Trump and expressed anticipation for deepening US-India relations, emphasizing shared democratic values and global strategic partnership.
As electoral results flowed in, Trump, addressing his supporters in Florida, announced his impending victory, with near-final results showing a strong lead over Harris. He promised a new 'golden age of America' during his presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
