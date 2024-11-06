Left Menu

A Triumph in the Making: Trump's Historic Comeback

Donald Trump is projected to reclaim the US presidency, marking one of the most significant political comebacks in American history. The Congress extended its congratulations and expressed a desire for enhanced collaboration between India and the US, aiming for global peace and prosperity under Trump's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:57 IST
Donald Trump's projected victory in the US presidential election has been lauded by the Indian National Congress. In what is described as a historic political comeback, Trump appears set to defeat Democratic rival Kamala Harris, securing a promising second term.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge extended congratulations to Trump and expressed anticipation for deepening US-India relations, emphasizing shared democratic values and global strategic partnership.

As electoral results flowed in, Trump, addressing his supporters in Florida, announced his impending victory, with near-final results showing a strong lead over Harris. He promised a new 'golden age of America' during his presidency.

