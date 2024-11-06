A Triumph in the Making: Trump's Historic Comeback

Donald Trump's projected victory in the US presidential election has been lauded by the Indian National Congress. In what is described as a historic political comeback, Trump appears set to defeat Democratic rival Kamala Harris, securing a promising second term.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge extended congratulations to Trump and expressed anticipation for deepening US-India relations, emphasizing shared democratic values and global strategic partnership.

As electoral results flowed in, Trump, addressing his supporters in Florida, announced his impending victory, with near-final results showing a strong lead over Harris. He promised a new 'golden age of America' during his presidency.

