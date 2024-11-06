Left Menu

Clashes Erupt Over Special Status Resolution in J&K Assembly

In Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly, intense debates arose over a resolution advocating dialogue for restoring the region's special status. BJP members vocally opposed it, causing disruptions and accusing the speaker of bias. The resolution passed despite chaotic scenes, urging national dialogue about J&K's constitutional status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:08 IST
Clashes Erupt Over Special Status Resolution in J&K Assembly
In the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, discussions turned tumultuous on Wednesday regarding a resolution urging dialogue with the Center on restoring the region's special status. The passage of the resolution triggered a fervent response from BJP members, who protested vigorously and accused the speaker of partiality.

Amid vociferous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and other slogans, BJP members stormed the front of the assembly, tearing documents in protest. This intense dissent led to frequent interruptions, eventually causing the speaker to adjourn the proceedings for the day.

BJP leaders claimed the resolution was drafted in collusion with the speaker, reflecting a failure to act independently. Nonetheless, the resolution was passed via voice vote, emphasizing the need for both safeguarding national unity and addressing Jammu and Kashmir's aspirations.

