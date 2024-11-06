Left Menu

Russia's Calculated Watch on U.S. Relations Amid Trump Speculation

Amid historically low U.S.-Russia relations, the Kremlin remains open to dialogue and anticipates potential changes if Donald Trump returns to the White House. Russia's focus is on analyzing future U.S. leadership actions and statements, with hopes for a constructive dialogue while observing changes in America's foreign policy stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:38 IST
Russia's Calculated Watch on U.S. Relations Amid Trump Speculation
President-designate Donald Trump (Photo credit/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Russia has announced that its relations with the United States have hit a historic low, yet remains open to dialogue, potentially expecting shifts in dynamics should Donald Trump return to the Oval Office.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated President Putin's lack of intention to extend congratulations to Trump, while citing U.S. support for Ukraine as a component of the strained relationship.

Russia intends to monitor Trump's rhetoric closely, particularly as he prepares for a potential leadership transition, to gauge any significant shifts in policy and approach from the U.S. moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

