Russia has announced that its relations with the United States have hit a historic low, yet remains open to dialogue, potentially expecting shifts in dynamics should Donald Trump return to the Oval Office.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated President Putin's lack of intention to extend congratulations to Trump, while citing U.S. support for Ukraine as a component of the strained relationship.

Russia intends to monitor Trump's rhetoric closely, particularly as he prepares for a potential leadership transition, to gauge any significant shifts in policy and approach from the U.S. moving forward.

