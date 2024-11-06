Supreme Court Intervenes: Clock Symbol Controversy in Maharashtra Elections
The Supreme Court has directed the Ajit Pawar-led faction in Maharashtra to issue a disclaimer regarding the pending court decision on the 'clock' symbol. Both Ajit and Sharad Pawar factions were advised to focus on engaging with voters rather than courtroom battles.
The Supreme Court has stepped into the electoral fray in Maharashtra, directing the Ajit Pawar-led faction to issue a clear disclaimer over the contentious 'clock' symbol, a decision they must adhere to within 36 hours.
This guidance came as the bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan suggested that both Ajit and Sharad Pawar factions redirect their energies toward voter engagement instead of courtroom disputes.
This directive stems from claims by Sharad Pawar's group that the 'clock' symbol, closely linked to the veteran leader for 30 years, is being misused, while Ajit Pawar’s camp believes the election process might be disrupted by the opposition's tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
