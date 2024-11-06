Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes: Clock Symbol Controversy in Maharashtra Elections

The Supreme Court has directed the Ajit Pawar-led faction in Maharashtra to issue a disclaimer regarding the pending court decision on the 'clock' symbol. Both Ajit and Sharad Pawar factions were advised to focus on engaging with voters rather than courtroom battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:57 IST
Supreme Court Intervenes: Clock Symbol Controversy in Maharashtra Elections
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has stepped into the electoral fray in Maharashtra, directing the Ajit Pawar-led faction to issue a clear disclaimer over the contentious 'clock' symbol, a decision they must adhere to within 36 hours.

This guidance came as the bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan suggested that both Ajit and Sharad Pawar factions redirect their energies toward voter engagement instead of courtroom disputes.

This directive stems from claims by Sharad Pawar's group that the 'clock' symbol, closely linked to the veteran leader for 30 years, is being misused, while Ajit Pawar’s camp believes the election process might be disrupted by the opposition's tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024