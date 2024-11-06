Left Menu

Trump Stages Comeback Against Harris in Heated Election Battle

In a dramatic reversal, Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential election. Exit polls reveal nuanced voter preferences across demographic groups, shedding light on shifts in voter sentiment since 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:08 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Republican Donald Trump has emerged victorious over Democrat Kamala Harris in the recent U.S. presidential election, marking a significant political comeback for the former president.

Exit polls conducted by Edison Research have highlighted important shifts in voter sentiment, with Trump gaining ground among white and Hispanic men, while Harris found strong support among women and Black voters. Trump's success came despite a mixed public perception and concerns about key issues such as the economy, immigration, and the state of democracy.

These preliminary results underscore the dynamic political landscape, capturing the varied priorities and concerns of the electorate. As more data comes in, these insights provide a snapshot of the nation's political pulse following the contentious election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

