Political Tensions Rise in Jharkhand: Mandal Murmu Receives Life Threat

A political storm brews in Jharkhand as Mandal Murmu, a key political figure, faces perilous threats after his recent departure to the BJP. Having deep historical roots, as a descendant of the prominent Santhal rebellion leaders, Sido and Kanhu Murmu, his switch to BJP has not gone unnoticed.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present during Murmu's transition to the BJP on Sunday in Deoghar. Soon after, threats emerged on social media, leading to immediate police action. A suspect has since been detained, revealing worrying undertones of political hostility.

Authorities, including Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Kherwar, confirm ongoing interrogations to uncover the full scope of this threat. Meanwhile, former state chief minister Champai Soren has publicly urged stringent actions to protect Murmu and his family and condemn such acts of political intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)