Claudia Sheinbaum's Cautious Approach to U.S. Election Results

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is opting to wait for finalized vote counts before acknowledging a winner in the U.S. presidential election, despite preliminary results favoring Donald Trump. Sheinbaum is reassuring citizens and entrepreneurs, promising strong relations with the U.S. and addressing concerns after the peso's decline.

Updated: 06-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:32 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum

Newly appointed Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is taking a cautious stance regarding the U.S. presidential election results, opting to await the completion of vote counts before formally recognizing a winner. Despite preliminary results indicating a victory for Donald Trump, Sheinbaum remains unfazed.

In her routine morning press briefing, Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of awaiting final tallies, particularly as some U.S. states are still counting votes. She expressed confidence in maintaining strong bilateral relations with the United States, stating, 'There will be good relations with the United States. I'm convinced of that.'

The leftist leader also moved to alleviate economic concerns following Trump's projected win, notably after Mexico's peso experienced a downturn in overnight trading. 'There's no reason to worry. For our compatriots, for Mexican entrepreneurs, there's no reason to worry. Mexico always comes out ahead,' Sheinbaum reassured.

