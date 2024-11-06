Claudia Sheinbaum's Cautious Approach to U.S. Election Results

Newly appointed Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is taking a cautious stance regarding the U.S. presidential election results, opting to await the completion of vote counts before formally recognizing a winner. Despite preliminary results indicating a victory for Donald Trump, Sheinbaum remains unfazed.

In her routine morning press briefing, Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of awaiting final tallies, particularly as some U.S. states are still counting votes. She expressed confidence in maintaining strong bilateral relations with the United States, stating, 'There will be good relations with the United States. I'm convinced of that.'

The leftist leader also moved to alleviate economic concerns following Trump's projected win, notably after Mexico's peso experienced a downturn in overnight trading. 'There's no reason to worry. For our compatriots, for Mexican entrepreneurs, there's no reason to worry. Mexico always comes out ahead,' Sheinbaum reassured.

