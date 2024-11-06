Donald Trump has secured a historic victory, becoming the first former president in over a century to win a second term after leaving the White House. His unorthodox, chaotic campaign strategy played a pivotal role, enabling him to secure 279 electoral votes against Kamala Harris' 223.

The triumph can be attributed to several factors, including Trump's ability to capitalize on voter dissatisfaction with the current Democratic administration's economic performance. By focusing on immigration and forming strategic alliances, especially with influential figures like Elon Musk, Trump was able to turn the tide in his favor.

Advisors and political operatives have credited Trump's instinctive political maneuvering and alliance with the tech billionaire as key components of his comeback. Despite criticisms over his rhetoric, Trump's approach has resonated with a significant portion of the American electorate, solidifying his place in political history once more.

