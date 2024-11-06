Trump's Cabinet Contenders: A New Era of Policy-Making

Donald Trump is preparing to assemble a new cabinet following his recent presidential victory. Key positions across defense, intelligence, diplomacy, trade, immigration, and economic strategy will soon be filled by standout contenders unlike before.

Among those vying for critical posts, Jamie Dimon is a frontrunner for Treasury Secretary. Though the JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO is skeptical of burdensome financial regulations, his support for deregulation could reshape economic policies under Trump's administration.

Meanwhile, figures like Richard Grenell and Robert O'Brien are in line for major national security roles. Their past experiences with foreign policy in Trump's previous term provide insight into future diplomatic strategies, especially regarding contentious areas such as Ukraine and trade relations with China.

