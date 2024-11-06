Left Menu

Trump's Historic Comeback & Its Implications on India-US Relations

Donald Trump wins a historic second non-consecutive term as US President, prompting discussions among Indian diplomats on the future of India-US ties. While optimistic about relations strengthening, they caution against Trump's unpredictable foreign policies, including approaches to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:11 IST
Trump's Historic Comeback & Its Implications on India-US Relations
  • Country:
  • India

In an unparalleled political comeback, Donald Trump has clinched the US presidency for a second non-consecutive term, beating Democratic opponent Kamala Harris. His victory, reminiscent of Grover Cleveland's non-consecutive terms, has stirred discussions on the potential trajectory of US-India relations.

Former Indian diplomats express confidence that ties between the two nations will continually strengthen. However, they stress caution, noting Trump's unpredictability on vital foreign policy issues, particularly the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the evolving US-China dynamic.

As the world awaits Trump's formal inauguration, Indian envoys highlight the need to protect India's strategic autonomy, amidst potential fluctuations in trade and immigration policies that may affect bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024