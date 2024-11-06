Trump's Historic Comeback & Its Implications on India-US Relations

In an unparalleled political comeback, Donald Trump has clinched the US presidency for a second non-consecutive term, beating Democratic opponent Kamala Harris. His victory, reminiscent of Grover Cleveland's non-consecutive terms, has stirred discussions on the potential trajectory of US-India relations.

Former Indian diplomats express confidence that ties between the two nations will continually strengthen. However, they stress caution, noting Trump's unpredictability on vital foreign policy issues, particularly the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the evolving US-China dynamic.

As the world awaits Trump's formal inauguration, Indian envoys highlight the need to protect India's strategic autonomy, amidst potential fluctuations in trade and immigration policies that may affect bilateral relations.

