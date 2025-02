Trump and Starmer's White House Encounter: Echoes of Foreign Policy Shifts

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened at the White House this Thursday to discuss critical issues such as the conflict in Ukraine, Middle Eastern policies, and global trade dynamics, marking their first in-person talks.

The meeting comes after growing concerns among U.S. allies in Europe regarding Trump's recent foreign policy decisions, including warmer relations with Moscow. Trump's stance continues to stir debate, particularly regarding labeling Ukrainian President Zelenskiy a 'dictator' and seeking repayments for U.S. financial support to Kyiv.

Starmer pressed for a substantial U.S. security 'backstop' for EU peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine and reassured Trump of Europe's commitment to Kyiv. As tensions simmer, European leaders remain wary of premature peace deals with Russia that exclude significant players like Ukraine and EU states.

