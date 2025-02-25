Left Menu

Trump's Bold Moves: Rare Earth Deal and Shifting Foreign Policy

President Donald Trump aims for a rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine amidst significant shifts in US foreign policy. He seeks access to Ukraine's critical minerals while offering security assurances, despite criticism from European leaders and tensions with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy over the ongoing war.

Updated: 25-02-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:38 IST
President Donald Trump is pushing for a pivotal minerals deal with Ukraine, aiming to secure access to its critical rare earth resources. The move comes during a period of drastic changes in US foreign strategies.

Meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and other G7 leaders, Trump indicated that a deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could be finalized soon. The agreement is expected to help the US recoup some of the $180 billion in aid given to Ukraine since the war's start.

Despite concerns from European leaders over the US's shifting role in global politics, Trump's negotiations with Zelenskyy continue, with potential economic benefits and geopolitical ramifications at stake.

Latest News

