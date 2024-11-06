Trump's Second Term: A New Chapter for China-US Relations?

In a cautious response to Donald Trump's re-election as President of the United States, China has underscored the importance of handling bilateral relations based on principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the US election is an internal matter and respects the American people's decision.

State-run media expressed that Trump's return could herald a fresh start in China-US relations if the potential is not overlooked. There are, however, concerns about Trump's promise to hike tariffs on Chinese exports, a continuation of strained trade relations from his first term.

The global community watches as the China-US relationship navigates through complex issues, from trade to military tensions, amid a faltering Chinese economy and international political shifts. The next administration is urged to capitalize on the opportunity for improved dialogue and cooperation between the world's two largest economies.

