Trump's Second Term: A New Chapter for China-US Relations?

China has reacted cautiously to Donald Trump's re-election as US President, emphasizing principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence in China-US relations. State media suggests a potential new beginning if opportunities aren't squandered, amid concerns over Trump's tough China policies and heightened trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:03 IST
Trump
  • Country:
  • China

In a cautious response to Donald Trump's re-election as President of the United States, China has underscored the importance of handling bilateral relations based on principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the US election is an internal matter and respects the American people's decision.

State-run media expressed that Trump's return could herald a fresh start in China-US relations if the potential is not overlooked. There are, however, concerns about Trump's promise to hike tariffs on Chinese exports, a continuation of strained trade relations from his first term.

The global community watches as the China-US relationship navigates through complex issues, from trade to military tensions, amid a faltering Chinese economy and international political shifts. The next administration is urged to capitalize on the opportunity for improved dialogue and cooperation between the world's two largest economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

