Tennessee's GOP Supermajority Unyielding Amidst Democratic Challenges

The Republican legislative supermajority in Tennessee remains unchanged after Democrats failed to secure victories in competitive races. Republicans maintain 75 out of 99 House seats, and the GOP holds 27 Senate seats. Despite the challenges, Democrats retained their existing positions.

Notable races included Democrat Shaundelle Brooks' victory in an open House seat in Nashville, a city leaning liberal. However, Democrats lacked success in Memphis, as GOP Rep. John Gillespie won re-election.

Republican leaders, including Gov. Bill Lee, announced plans for a universal school voucher program. Meanwhile, Tennessee voters passed several ballot initiatives, including transit improvements in Nashville, but gun control measures in Memphis still require legislative backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)