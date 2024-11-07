Trump Retakes White House: A Political Earthquake

In a historic turn of events, Donald Trump has recaptured the White House, signaling a seismic shift in U.S. politics. Wednesday's win came despite a barrage of legal challenges that might have sunk any other candidate.

Trump's victory, marked by prevailing cries for change, follows a polarizing campaign that underscored public dissatisfaction with the economy and national direction. Voters rallied behind him, eager for the promised changes to trade, immigration, and more. His second term is expected to drastically reshape the nation's political landscape.

Globally, Trump's presidency is anticipated to impact international relations significantly. Allies and adversaries alike, such as Israel and North Korea, are reacting with caution to his commitments and potential policies. The world watches closely as Trump prepares to undertake another transformative presidential journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)