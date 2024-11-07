Trump's Return: A Turning Point for China-U.S. Relations?

China on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential election victory, emphasizing a need for pragmatism in managing bilateral tensions as potential U.S. tariff hikes loom.

Trump, who initially imposed tough tariffs on China during his first presidency, has recaptured the White House, promising further economic protectionism against China.

The China Daily editorial called Trump's election a possible turning point for U.S.-China relations, urging the next U.S. administration to foster dialogue and address mutual challenges amid global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)