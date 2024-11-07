Left Menu

Trump's Return: A Turning Point for China-U.S. Relations?

China congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory, advocating a pragmatic approach amid looming U.S. tariff threats. Trump's presidency could reshape China-U.S. ties, previously strained over trade and security. The new administration faces pressures to address these challenges and stabilize global economic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 07:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 07:27 IST
Donald Trump

China on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential election victory, emphasizing a need for pragmatism in managing bilateral tensions as potential U.S. tariff hikes loom.

Trump, who initially imposed tough tariffs on China during his first presidency, has recaptured the White House, promising further economic protectionism against China.

The China Daily editorial called Trump's election a possible turning point for U.S.-China relations, urging the next U.S. administration to foster dialogue and address mutual challenges amid global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

