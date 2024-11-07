Sharad Pawar Advocates Change and Caste Census Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

As Maharashtra gears up for the upcoming state assembly elections, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has highlighted the public's desire for change, aligning with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition to offer a viable alternative.

Pawar endorsed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's call for a caste census, stating that it would reveal essential data and support decisions regarding reservation limits. The MVA, including NCP, Congress, and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), is actively campaigning for the elections.

Speaking at Nagpur airport before his scheduled public meetings, Pawar emphasized the shared goal of reaching out to the people of Maharashtra to instill confidence and promote the coalition's vision for the state's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)