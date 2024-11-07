The Political Legacy: Biden's Departure and Harris' Defeat

The recent presidential election, despite not having Joe Biden's name on the ballot, is recorded in history as much an indictment of his leadership as a defeat for Kamala Harris. Her loss mirrors the Democratic Party's struggle to retain the White House amidst significant internal and external challenges.

Biden's decision to delay withdrawing from the race until the summer, despite concerns about his age and handling of issues post-pandemic, contributed to the Democrats' downfall. Many within the party express frustration, believing an earlier primary could have potentially positioned Harris or another candidate more favorably against Trump.

As the dust settles, some Democratic figures question whether Biden's late campaign withdrawal made a Democratic victory an insurmountable task. With the former President Trump gearing up for another term, critiques are mounting, painting Biden's legacy with both his successes and failings in the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)