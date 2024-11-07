Left Menu

The Political Legacy: Biden's Departure and Harris' Defeat

Kamala Harris' defeat is tied to Joe Biden's delayed departure from re-election, which is seen as pivotal in the Democrats' loss to Trump. Biden's age and the political climate, including post-pandemic challenges, have overshadowed his achievements. Democrats question if an earlier primary could have altered the election's outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:01 IST
The Political Legacy: Biden's Departure and Harris' Defeat
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

The recent presidential election, despite not having Joe Biden's name on the ballot, is recorded in history as much an indictment of his leadership as a defeat for Kamala Harris. Her loss mirrors the Democratic Party's struggle to retain the White House amidst significant internal and external challenges.

Biden's decision to delay withdrawing from the race until the summer, despite concerns about his age and handling of issues post-pandemic, contributed to the Democrats' downfall. Many within the party express frustration, believing an earlier primary could have potentially positioned Harris or another candidate more favorably against Trump.

As the dust settles, some Democratic figures question whether Biden's late campaign withdrawal made a Democratic victory an insurmountable task. With the former President Trump gearing up for another term, critiques are mounting, painting Biden's legacy with both his successes and failings in the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024