Turkey Anticipates Economic Gains with Trump's Trade Policies

Turkey's Trade Minister expects Donald Trump's White House to lower tariffs on steel and textile exports, boosting Turkish economic assets. Trump's policies may aid Turkey's economic recovery, benefiting its defense industry and mitigating impacts from current sanctions.

Updated: 07-11-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:48 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Turkey is optimistic that the new U.S. administration under Donald Trump will reduce tariffs on steel and textile exports, according to Trade Minister Omer Bolat.

The positive sentiment has already lifted Turkish assets, with the lira rallying and the stock index seeing significant gains.

Trump's policies could further support Turkey's economic recovery by encouraging foreign investment and aiding its defense sector, despite previous sanctions challenges.

