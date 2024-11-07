Turkey Anticipates Economic Gains with Trump's Trade Policies
Turkey's Trade Minister expects Donald Trump's White House to lower tariffs on steel and textile exports, boosting Turkish economic assets. Trump's policies may aid Turkey's economic recovery, benefiting its defense industry and mitigating impacts from current sanctions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:48 IST
Turkey is optimistic that the new U.S. administration under Donald Trump will reduce tariffs on steel and textile exports, according to Trade Minister Omer Bolat.
The positive sentiment has already lifted Turkish assets, with the lira rallying and the stock index seeing significant gains.
Trump's policies could further support Turkey's economic recovery by encouraging foreign investment and aiding its defense sector, despite previous sanctions challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement