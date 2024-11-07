Historic Gateway Opens: Enhancing Indo-Bhutan Ties with a New Check Post

The first Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the India-Bhutan border was inaugurated in Darranga, Assam, marking a significant moment in bilateral relations. The opening ceremony saw Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay highlighting the post's role in fostering strong cross-border ties.

Spread over 14.5 acres, the ICP is engineered with cutting-edge facilities, such as an office complex, parking areas, and residential quarters. Managed by the Land Ports Authority of India, it is designed to streamline inspection, quarantine, and customs processes between the two nations, further augmented by access to National Highway 27.

Governor Acharya and Prime Minister Tobgay emphasized the importance of this development for both trade and cultural exchanges, urging Indian investors to explore opportunities in Bhutan. They reiterated the deep-rooted connection between the countries, aspiring for shared prosperity and enhanced tourism through improved infrastructure.

