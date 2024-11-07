Left Menu

Historic Gateway Opens: Enhancing Indo-Bhutan Ties with a New Check Post

The first Integrated Check Post (ICP) along the India-Bhutan border was inaugurated at Darranga in Assam, aimed at enhancing trade and cultural ties between the nations. Equipped with modern facilities, the ICP is strategically located to bolster connectivity, trade, and tourism. Leaders emphasized ongoing cooperation and future prospects for investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rangia | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:02 IST
Historic Gateway Opens: Enhancing Indo-Bhutan Ties with a New Check Post
  • Country:
  • India

The first Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the India-Bhutan border was inaugurated in Darranga, Assam, marking a significant moment in bilateral relations. The opening ceremony saw Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay highlighting the post's role in fostering strong cross-border ties.

Spread over 14.5 acres, the ICP is engineered with cutting-edge facilities, such as an office complex, parking areas, and residential quarters. Managed by the Land Ports Authority of India, it is designed to streamline inspection, quarantine, and customs processes between the two nations, further augmented by access to National Highway 27.

Governor Acharya and Prime Minister Tobgay emphasized the importance of this development for both trade and cultural exchanges, urging Indian investors to explore opportunities in Bhutan. They reiterated the deep-rooted connection between the countries, aspiring for shared prosperity and enhanced tourism through improved infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024