Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges 'Peace Through Strength'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of a 'peace through strength' approach amidst threats from Russia. Addressing European leaders in Budapest, he warned against concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin, labeling them as both unacceptable for Ukraine and dangerous for Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:40 IST
Zelenskiy Urges 'Peace Through Strength'
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a 'peace through strength' strategy to counter the threat posed by Russia.

Speaking at the European Political Community summit in Budapest, Zelenskiy stressed that yielding to Russian President Vladimir Putin would be detrimental to both Ukraine and Europe.

The remarks underscore the urgency of firm action against Russian aggression, reflecting Zelenskiy's firm stance against compromising Ukraine's position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024