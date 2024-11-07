Zelenskiy Urges 'Peace Through Strength'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a 'peace through strength' strategy to counter the threat posed by Russia.

Speaking at the European Political Community summit in Budapest, Zelenskiy stressed that yielding to Russian President Vladimir Putin would be detrimental to both Ukraine and Europe.

The remarks underscore the urgency of firm action against Russian aggression, reflecting Zelenskiy's firm stance against compromising Ukraine's position.

