Diplomatic Tensions Flare: French Officials Detained at Jerusalem Site

France accused Israel of damaging bilateral relations after an incident at a French-administered holy site in Jerusalem, where Israeli security detained two French diplomats. This action preceded the expected arrival of French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who canceled his site visit in protest.

The fracas highlights existing tensions due to France's criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as attempts to block arms trade from Israel to France. This latest episode is reminiscent of previous altercations over French historical locations in Jerusalem.

The Israeli foreign ministry maintained that its personnel had acted appropriately, while France insists on pursuing a diplomatic resolution. The Israeli ambassador to Paris faces being summoned as part of the ongoing diplomatic fallout.

