Dutch Prime Minister Condemns Violence Against Israelis in Amsterdam
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof condemned violence against Israeli citizens during a soccer match in Amsterdam. He emphasized the need for prosecutions and expressed disgust at the incident. Schoof also communicated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:54 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Friday condemned the violence against Israeli citizens that erupted during a soccer match in Amsterdam, calling it 'unacceptable.'
Schoof insisted that all those responsible must face prosecution for their actions. The prime minister expressed his views with emphatic disgust.
Schoof shared that he has been in contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the troubling incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli strike 'severely harmed' Iran and 'achieved all its goals,' reports AP.
Protesters in Israel disrupt Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech marking Oct 7 attacks, chanting 'shame on you!', reports AP.
Tragedy Strikes Peruvian Soccer Match: Fatal Lightning Incident
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses his defence minister in a surprise announcement, reports AP.