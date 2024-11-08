Left Menu

Dutch Prime Minister Condemns Violence Against Israelis in Amsterdam

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof condemned violence against Israeli citizens during a soccer match in Amsterdam. He emphasized the need for prosecutions and expressed disgust at the incident. Schoof also communicated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:54 IST
Dutch Prime Minister Condemns Violence Against Israelis in Amsterdam
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Friday condemned the violence against Israeli citizens that erupted during a soccer match in Amsterdam, calling it 'unacceptable.'

Schoof insisted that all those responsible must face prosecution for their actions. The prime minister expressed his views with emphatic disgust.

Schoof shared that he has been in contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the troubling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024