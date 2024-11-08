Vienna Protests: Jewish Students Block Far-Right Speaker's Kristallnacht Tribute

In Vienna, Jewish students thwarted a far-right politician's attempt to honor Kristallnacht victims, accusing him of misusing their memory. Walter Rosenkranz, speaker of the Austrian parliament's lower house, faced backlash due to his ties to a far-right fraternity and contentious remarks about a Nazi prosecutor.

The protest unfolded as Jewish students encircled a Holocaust memorial, blocking Rosenkranz from laying a wreath. Their banner proclaimed, 'The word of those who honor Nazis is worthless.' Despite police presence, protesters refused to budge, leading Rosenkranz to retreat amid tense exchanges.

This protest coincides with ongoing coalition talks by other political parties aiming to exclude Rosenkranz's Freedom Party, reminiscent of its controversial past. Kristallnacht's historical significance looms large in Vienna, a city marked by the brutality of the 1938 pogroms.

