Renewed Tensions: Naga Separatists Threaten to Resume Armed Resistance
The Naga insurgency, India's longest-running separatist movement, threatens to renew violence after accusing the Indian government of failing to uphold the 2015 agreement. Lead separatist Thuingaleng Muivah demands respect for the agreement and proposes third-party intervention to prevent further conflict, potentially ending a long-standing ceasefire.
The fragile peace in India's northeast faces a potential collapse as the Naga insurgency group threatens to resume armed conflict. The separatists, citing failure by New Delhi to honor previous agreements, could end a longstanding ceasefire in their quest for a separate Nagalim.
The insurgency, rooted in a desire for an autonomous homeland for the Naga people, claims over 20,000 lives since 1947. A key player, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah), accuses the Indian government of breaching the 2015 resolution framework, casting doubt on future negotiations.
Thuingaleng Muivah, a leader of the separatists, called for adherence to the agreement, suggesting external mediation to ease tensions. Without intervention, Muivah warns of India's responsibility in potential renewed violence, risking destabilization in the sensitive region.
