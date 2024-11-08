Trump's Second Term: A Catalyst for Major Changes in U.S. Domestic Affairs

With Donald Trump poised for a second term, various sectors in the U.S. are gearing up for significant changes. His administration is expected to prioritize Elon Musk's Mars mission, signaling a shift for NASA's moon program, according to sources.

In political appointments, Trump announced Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff, marking the first in a series of strategic staffing decisions. The appointment underscores the continued influence of his campaign team in governance.

Meanwhile, amid contentions, the NAACP condemned racist texts sent to Black Americans, highlighting ongoing racial tensions. In parallel, California regulators are set to vote on amendments to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard, aiming to curb emissions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)