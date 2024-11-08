Trump's Second Term: A Catalyst for Major Changes in U.S. Domestic Affairs
As Donald Trump prepares for a return to the White House, major changes are expected across various sectors. His victory is predicted to amplify Elon Musk's Mars mission and affect NASA's priorities. Additionally, Trump plans significant governmental appointments and intends to reshape the judicial system.
With Donald Trump poised for a second term, various sectors in the U.S. are gearing up for significant changes. His administration is expected to prioritize Elon Musk's Mars mission, signaling a shift for NASA's moon program, according to sources.
In political appointments, Trump announced Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff, marking the first in a series of strategic staffing decisions. The appointment underscores the continued influence of his campaign team in governance.
Meanwhile, amid contentions, the NAACP condemned racist texts sent to Black Americans, highlighting ongoing racial tensions. In parallel, California regulators are set to vote on amendments to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard, aiming to curb emissions in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Extended Space Adventure: NASA Astronaut Hospitalized Upon Return
NASA says an astronaut is in the hospital as a 'precautionary measure' after returning from an extended stay in space, reports AP.
Sceye, NASA and USGS Team Up for Space-Based Climate Monitoring
Susie Wiles: First Female Chief of Staff in U.S. History
Susie Wiles: Trailblazer as Trump's White House Chief of Staff