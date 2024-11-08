Left Menu

Global Political Events and Diplomatic Engagements

This content provides an overview of various political and diplomatic events scheduled across the globe. It covers foreign visits, elections, summits, and significant anniversaries happening in countries like China, India, Russia, and EU nations. The schedule spans from November 8 to December 29, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:42 IST
Global Political Events and Diplomatic Engagements

In an extensive schedule of global political events, foreign ministers, leaders, and dignitaries embark on a series of state visits and summits worldwide. The entries detail visits and meetings by high-profile figures, such as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, India's Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting key political engagements from November 8 to December 29, 2023.

Notably, the agenda covers important international gatherings like the G20 Summit in Brazil, COP29 in Baku, and APEC meetings in Lima. These events bring together world leaders to discuss critical economic, environmental, and geopolitical issues, impacting global diplomacy and policy decisions.

The content also includes elections and commemorative anniversaries across various countries, such as World Pneumonia Day, World Prematurity Day, and elections in places like Romania and Iceland. Together, these events shape the political landscape amid ongoing global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

