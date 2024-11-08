Global Political Events and Diplomatic Engagements
This content provides an overview of various political and diplomatic events scheduled across the globe. It covers foreign visits, elections, summits, and significant anniversaries happening in countries like China, India, Russia, and EU nations. The schedule spans from November 8 to December 29, 2023.
In an extensive schedule of global political events, foreign ministers, leaders, and dignitaries embark on a series of state visits and summits worldwide. The entries detail visits and meetings by high-profile figures, such as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, India's Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting key political engagements from November 8 to December 29, 2023.
Notably, the agenda covers important international gatherings like the G20 Summit in Brazil, COP29 in Baku, and APEC meetings in Lima. These events bring together world leaders to discuss critical economic, environmental, and geopolitical issues, impacting global diplomacy and policy decisions.
The content also includes elections and commemorative anniversaries across various countries, such as World Pneumonia Day, World Prematurity Day, and elections in places like Romania and Iceland. Together, these events shape the political landscape amid ongoing global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Elections: MVA Alliance Finalizes 85 Seat Distribution
Maratha Quota Champion Manoj Jarange Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections
PDP Faces Uphill Battle Post Jammu and Kashmir Elections
Market Shivers: U.S. Elections Rattle China, Hong Kong Stocks
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Wayanad By-Elections; Priyanka Gandhi in Spotlight