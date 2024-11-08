Tejashwi Yadav Slams Demonetisation Anniversary

On the occasion marking the anniversary of demonetisation, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav paid respects to those who lost their lives while queuing at banks to deposit invalidated currency. Yadav's remarks were a sharp critique of the government's 2016 policy that invalidated the 500 and 1,000 rupee notes.

Speaking to reporters, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar sarcastically referred to the day as the 'barsi' or death anniversary of notebandi, emphasizing that despite promises to eradicate black money, the policy's results were disappointing.

Yadav alleged that, instead, the Bharatiya Janata Party purchased land nationwide and constructed elegant offices, accusing them of using the very black money the policy aimed to eliminate.

(With inputs from agencies.)