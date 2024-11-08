Left Menu

Naga Peace Talks in Limbo: NSCN(IM)'s Bold Ultimatum

Naga insurgent group NSCN(IM) threatened to break its ceasefire with the Indian government, demanding a separate national flag and constitution. Despite a 2015 framework agreement, peace talks have stalled. Congress criticizes Prime Minister Modi, claiming his 'bluff and rule' approach fails to resolve the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has criticized the Modi government following a renewed threat by the Naga insurgent group, NSCN(IM), to end its 27-year-old ceasefire agreement with the Centre. The group demands a separate national flag and constitution, marking a potential return to armed struggle.

NSCN(IM) previously engaged in violent insurgency post-India's independence in 1947, but a ceasefire was established in 1997, leading to prolonged peace talks. On August 3, 2015, a framework agreement was inked in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailed as a significant breakthrough.

Jairam Ramesh of Congress underscored that despite the agreement's promise, the details remain elusive. Meanwhile, NSCN(IM) leader Thuingaleng Muivah accused the government of betraying the agreement's spirit by not acknowledging Naga demands, creating a deadlock in peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

